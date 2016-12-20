Surgeon joins eye care facility

Article date: Dec 20 2016
Dr. Michael Waggoner

Dr. Michael Waggoner has joined  Hoffman Eye Care-ICON Eyecare in Grand Junction.

Waggoner specializes in medical and surgical treatments for cataracts, including laser surgery and lens options. He also performs laser vision correction using LASIK and PRK. In addition, he treats dry eye disease and related complications.

“We are thrilled to have a surgeon of this caliber join our team of advanced surgical eye care specialists,” said Dr. W. Jay Hoffman, founder of Hoffman Eye Care.

Waggoner attended the University of North Texas Health Science Center. He completed an internship and residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia and a fellowship in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery at the Dean McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City. He’s a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, American Academy of Ophthalmology and International Society of Refractive Surgery.

Hoffman Eye Care-ICON Eyecare operates a patient care center at 1000 Wellington Ave. For more information, call 256-0400 or visit www.hoffmaneyecare.net.

