Tech-ed classes coming to Montrose

Article date: Jan 11 2017

A new partnership is designed to provide high school students from Olathe and Montrose access to technical education programs offered by Western Colorado Community College.

The Montrose County School District RE-1J board of education approved an agreement with Colorado Mesa University and WCCC to provide access to the programs. The agreement was scheduled to go before the CMU board of trustees at its January meeting. Assuming approval, classes will be available to high school students at the CMU campus in Montrose starting in the fall.

Initial offerings will include classes in computer networking, early childhood education and medical preparation and certified nursing assistant, said Dennis Bailey-Fougnie, vice president of community college affairs for CMU. High school students enrolled in the classes may earn credit toward high school graduation as well college credit and, he said.

Montrose County School District Superintendent Stephen Schiell said the district is excited to collaborate with CMU and WCCC. “The district and the Montrose and Olathe communities see the value of this joint venture. The agreement will expand the opportunities for our students to receive programing that they have never had before. The potential to expand the CMU presence in Montrose is highly anticipated by the community and wanted. The students in MCSD are the winners.”

Gary Ratcliff, director of the CMU Montrose campus, said the partnership benefits students and the surrounding communities. “This partnership expands the career and technical programs in Montrose County and gives high school students more options to pursue a career,” he said.

Related Articles:

  1. Aviation Day coming to Grand Junction
  2. Robotics competition coming to Grand Valley
  3. Group classes make exercise fun
  4. Grand Junction real estate company expands with purchase of Montrose firm
  5. Award nominations shine spotlight on tech sector
  6. High-tech efforts worth attention
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Tech-ed classes coming to Montrose
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21293

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in