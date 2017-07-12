Title company announces promotion and addition

Jazmin McFarland has been promoted to transaction coordinator at Advanced Title Co. in Grand Junction. Kaitlin Snover has joined the company as an administrative assistant.

McFarland works with KaSandra McPherson, a senior closing officer, to assist with communications and ensure requirements are met before closing and the closing experience is a good one for clients.

McFarland joined Advanced Title Co. in November as an administrative assistant. She holds a degree from Colorado Mesa University.

Snover brings to her new position experience in real estate and administrative work.

Advanced Title Co. operates offices at 618 Rood Ave. For more information, call 255-7677 or visit the website located at www.AdvancedTitle.com.

