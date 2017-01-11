Two named to airport authority board

Jan 11 2017
Two people involved in economic development and public relations have been appointed to the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority board of directors

The Mesa County Commissioners named Tom Benton and Robin Brown to the board, which oversees airport operations.

Benton serves as director of the Maverick Innovation Center at Colorado Mesa University and also served as chairman of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership and Grand Valley Power. Benton previously worked as a business banking manager for Wells Fargo Bank after working in the financial services industry for 25 years.

Brown owns Brown House PR & Events in Grand Junction and formerly worked as co-director of the Downtown Grand Junction Business Improvement District. She served in the Army as a helicopter pilot.

Benton said the airport plays an important role in the economic vitality of the Grand Valley in providing convenient and competitive transportation in and out of the area.

Brown agreed. “I believe that the airport is an essential asset to the long-term growth and economic health of our community and that it’s full potential has yet to be tapped.”

The Business Times Staff
