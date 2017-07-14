Urban planning and engineering firm moves to new downtown location

Jeffery Fleming

Colorado Land Advisor has relocated to new quarters in downtown Grand Junction that offer more room to the urban planning and civil engineering firm.

Colorado Land Advisor now operates at 300 Main St., Suite 308.

“Downtown Grand Junction is the hub of activity on the Western Slope and will give Colorado Land Advisor access to a rich array of resources, including easy access to governmental agencies, world-class support services and partnering colleagues,” said Jeffery Fleming, principal of the firm. “We are all very excited about the move, and I know Colorado Land Advisor will continue to thrive in the new location.”

Three people work at the location, but Fleming said he expects staffing to increase as the firm takes on new projects.

Colorado Land Advisor offers a range of services related to urban planning, design, permitting, right of way and stormwater management. For more information, call 812-3288 or visit www.ColoradoLandAdvisor.com.

