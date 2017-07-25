Vectra Bank names West Slope wealth advisor

Nicholas Daniel has been named vice president and wealth advisor at Vectra Wealth Advisors, serving Grand Junction as well as Aspen, Cortez, Durango, Glenwood Springs and Montrose in Western Colorado.

Daniel brings to his duties more than eight years of experience in offering financial planning and investment education services to business owners, individuals and families. He specializes in retirement income strategies that maximize Social Security benefits while reducing taxes. Before joining Vectra, Daniel worked as a senior financial services representative with Foresters Financial Services.

For more information about Vectra Wealth Advisors, visit www.vectrabank.com/Vectra-Wealth-Management.

