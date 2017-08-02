Video sequel showcases outdoor fun

A new video offers a sequel showcasing the diversity of outdoor activities that can be enjoyed in one busy day in the Grand Valley.

The video, titled “Another Grand Day,” follows Stephanie Carville as she hikes, drives go karts, shoots guns, rides in an ATV, rappels down a cliff, rides a stand up paddle board, fishes, rides a motorcycle and golfs. The video also shows Carville as she throws out the ceremonial first pitch at a Junior College World Series baseball game.

The video is the second in a series launched in 2016. The first video featured snowmobiling, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, motorcyling, mountain biking and water skiing and was shot in a single spring day within a 20-mile radius.

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership joined with the City of Fruita, Town of Palisade and Visit Grand Junction to make the videos. XLR Industries and Home Loan Insurance also joined in sponsoring the sequel. Vitality Films based in Grand Junction produced the videos.

“As soon as we launched the original Grand Day video, people started asking about the next one and chiming in on other activities we could include. So our goal for a sequel became to capture an equally inspirational day without repeating sports,” said Cilia Kohn, marketing director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership. “We also wanted to make sure that the activities felt accessible to everyone. Perhaps you won’t do it all in one day. But you could feasibly do a few activities in a day or over the weekend and bring the whole family. That’s how close we live to this plethora of outdoor fun.”

GJEP uses the videos in its business recruitment efforts, Kohn said. “Almost a quarter of our prospects operate in the outdoor recreation industry, and I’d say nearly 100 percent are attracted to the Grand Valley because of the quality of place, which is closely tied to this amazing outdoor playground we have. Alongside the original video, this will be a great tool for GJEP.”

Visit Grand Junction also uses the videos to market the Grand Valley, said Mistalynn Meyeraan, marketing and public relations coordinator for the visitor and convention bureau. “The first video was a project that the VCB was able to use in social media, and we look forward to using the 2.0 video to further market our community as a vibrant, adventure-filled destination.”

View “Another Grand Day” as well as the 2016 video and behind-the-scenes footage on www.GrandDayCo.com.