VP and loan officer marks 20 years with mortgage firm

Rick Hamm, vice president and loan officer at Unifirst Mortgage, has passed the 20-year milestone in his career with the Grand Junction company.

Hamm has worked in lending and finance since 1984 and joined Unifirst Mortgage in 1997. He’s also been named a top producing loan officer through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

Unifirst Mortgage operates offices at 604 25 Road. For more information, call 241-4453 or visit the website located at www.unifirstmortgagecom.