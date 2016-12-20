Wellness center opens in Grand Junction

Article date: Dec 20 2016

A new wellness center is expected to soon open in Grand Junction, offering a range of services that will include chiropractic care, functional movement evaluations and health and wellness coaching.

COOR Wellness is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2140 N. 12th St.

“The wellness center will provide a comforting place to receive health care service and will be a great facility for holding community education classes as well,” said Bryce Christianson, a chiropractor who serves as clinic center at COOR Wellness.

Formerly known as Colorado Chiropractic & Muscle Care, COOR Wellness will offer coordinated services intended to first relieve pain in patients and then help them function at higher levels, Christianson said.

Health coaches certified through the Wellcoaches School of Coaching will help clients achieve better health through lifestyle changes, he said. “Lifestyle medicine is becoming popular because committed people like the possibility of improving their health on their own. Health coaching is remarkable in helping people make lifestyle improvements and sustaining positive changes.”

Coaching services will be coordinated with other providers at the center and clients’ primary care physicians, he said.

Christianson expects the center to also offer massage and physical therapy as well as provide community education classes.

For more information about COOR Wellness, call 712-6059 or visit the website at www.COORWellness.com.

Recent Post: Wellness center opens in Grand Junction
