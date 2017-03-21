West Slope bank executive announces retirement

Kris Gardner, a Western Colorado banking executive who’s worked in the region for more than 40 years, plans to retire on April 30.

Gardner, chief administration officer of Alpine Bank, will end a 42-year career with the bank that’s included work as a teller, bookkeeper, cashier, loan officer, manager, vice president and president. She was made a director of Alpine Bank and senior vice president of the holding company in 1985.

“Kris has been part of every milestone and achievement Alpine Bank has enjoyed,” said Bob Young, founder and chairman of Alpine Bank.

