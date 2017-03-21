West Star acquires Falcon jet supplier

West Star Aviation, an aviation maintenance and repair company with operations in Grand Junction, has acquired a parts and equipment supplier to add to its services.

West Star announced the deal with Avant Aerospace, a supplier of Dassault Falcon jet parts and equipment based in Grapevine, Texas.

“There is a synergy between our two companies, and this acquisition will continue to expand the scope of our Falcon capabilities. We will be able to provide new dimensions of service to our Falcon customers,” said Bob Rasberry, chief executive officer of West Star Aviation.

Avant will continue to operate under its own name, supplying parts and services to meet the needs of West Star customers and Falcon operators. “We are very pleased to work in a combined effort with West Star. Our focus on Falcon parts and solid reputation will compliment West Star’s well-established reputation within the industry,” said Al Zito, president and CEO of Avant Aerospace.

In addition to Grand Junction, West Star operates facilities at the Aspen-Pitken County and Centennial airports in Colorado as well as Chicago, Houston and East Alton, Ill. The company ranks as the top maintenance, repair and overhaul services provider in the latest results of a survey conducted for the Professional Pilot trade publication. For more information, visit www.weststaraviation.com.