Wienerschnitzel Express to serve free Christmas meals

Article date: Dec 20 2016

Five Wienerschnitzel  Express locations in Western Colorado will offer free food on Christmas as part of an annual event.

The “No One Goes Hungry on Christmas” event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at Wienerschnitzel Express locations at Shell Convenience Stores at 333 N. First St. and 745 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, 401 30 Road in Fruitvale, 1440 N. Townsend Ave. in Montrose and Interstate Highway 70 Exit 75 in Parachute.

Santa will be on hand from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the First Street location and 12:15 to 1 p.m. at the 30 Road location.

Free hot meals will include two hot dogs, french fries, a drink and Tastee Freeze soft serve cone.

Rocky Mountain Convenience Stores, a Grand Junction firm that operates Shell Convenience Stores and co-branded Wienerschnitzel and Tastee Freeze locations in Western Colorado, offers the “No One Goes Hungry on Christmas” event.

