Workforce center releases latest program numbers

Article date: Jan 24 2017

The Mesa County Workforce Center served more than 600 people during the latest program year for a career development program.

The program offers paid work experiences and on-the-job training to help people find jobs as well as assists employers by offsetting the cost of hiring new staff.

Of the 617 people who participated in the program, 85 percent gained employment.

The program offered 255 work experience and on-the-job training opportunities with local employers, saving businesses between $892,500 and $510,000 in costs associated with hiring, training and retaining staff.

“The career development program makes on boarding for local employers financially feasible. Plus our eligibility process for applicants to the program ensures top-notch candidates for positions employers are looking to fill,” said Hollie VanRoosendaal, career development manager.

