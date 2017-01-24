Does your business stand out in a good way?

In any marketplace, exceptional companies stand out in a good way when they deliver high-quality customer service experiences on a consistent basis.

Consumers typically have a variety of businesses from which choose in purchasing a certain product or service and are increasingly discerning when looking to satisfy their wants and needs. Consequently, it’s more important than ever for a business to remain consistent in delivering high-quality products and services.

Take a moment to consider your own recent experiences when spending your hard-earned money. Of your last 10 experiences, how many companies really stood out as exceptional? How many were mediocre? And how many of those experiences were downright poor? Most likely, the majority of your experiences have been of the mediocre kind, while a few were poor and even less were exceptional.

Now, reflect on the defining qualities that created each of these experiences. Were you treated with dignity and respect? Did the product or service you purchased exceed your wants and needs? Will you buy from this company again? Would you, without hesitation, refer your family and friends to do business with them, too? Are you happy to have done business with this entity?

In your honest answers to these and other questions you ask yourself lies your own secret to greater professional success. By understanding what you value most in your consumer experiences and then duplicating these in your business for your customers, you’ll be happier and your company will quickly stand out in a good way.

Your business can consistently deliver high-quality products and services for years, but it only takes one paltry bad experience for a regular customer to stop doing business with you and then share that negative experience with countless others. It truly costs next to nothing to earn high-quality referrals from your customers, but it’s very costly to have consumers think poorly of you and your business.

Consistency in several key areas is vital to operating and building a standout business. It’s your steadfast commitment to consistency that enables you to maintain that position over time.

A caring team: When a company hires managers and team members who care, they create a team of people who hold themselves personally accountable to delivering the same kind of customer experience they want to have themselves. In contrast, when team members don’t work with the intention of being their best and caring for customers — both in their attitudes and behaviors — customers perceive that, the company is hurt and revenues are lost.

Training and skill development: If your goal is to help your team members be their best on a consistent basis, it’s imperative to offer ongoing training and skills development in the areas of communications, customer service, leadership, listening and relationship building. Effective training positions your company to operate at the highest standards and meet and exceed the desires of your growing clientele. By instilling and supporting a positive mindset and helping them to develop the necessary skills, your CARING team members are positioned to deliver an EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCE each and every time they connect with your valuable customers.

Exceptional customer service: Creating an exceptional customer service experience on a consistent basis always begins with the owners. When those who’ve brought the company into existence exhibit integrity and endeavor to give their customers more reasons to say yes and fewer reasons to say no, the likelihood of developing an extraordinary company grows.

Making it right: Operating a standout company isn’t about being perfect. It is, however, about the pursuit of excellence and giving your absolute best day in and day out. When you or your team drops the ball with a customer, your integrity must sweep in no matter what and make it right for the patron who makes operating your business possible.

In the end, it’s the quality of each individual customer experience that matters most. The critical ingredients of a consistently exceptional experience are exceptional people, exceptional products and exceptional services. Get these right on a consistent basis and your business will always stand out as one of the greats in the hearts and minds of your customers.