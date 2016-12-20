Real estate professionals help to make holidays happier

While the holidays bring blessings to so many, others struggle this time of year. Many families that work hard just to put food on the table face additional challenges during this season.

Local real estate professionals help to buy and sell houses and properties, but also help to create happy Christmas memories.

Members of the Grand Junction Area Realtors Association teamed up with the Salvation Army in a annual gift drive to make the holidays a bit brighter for local families. Members of the association collected Angel Tree tags from the Salvation Army, then went shopping for items on the tags — everything from bicycles to clothes to toys.

Claudia Jackson, director of public relations for the Grand Junction branch of the Salvation Army, said GJARA members fill a gap each year for hundreds of families.

One of the best aspects of giving back to our community in this manner is that it offers an opportunity to meet, work with and get to know other people and businesses.

Another organization to recognize is the ComAct Housing Program, which helps low- to moderate-income families achieve the dream of homeownership. Members of this nonprofit organization give their time to counsel potential homeowners on the budgets and benefits of homeownership. These members come from different backgrounds and professions.

Statistics show that when families own their own homes, children tend to go to the same school for longer periods of time and receive a better education as a result. Families that own their homes tend to be more financially stable as well.

While no one knows for certain what the future holds, people seem more willing to go into business for themselves. With a good plan in place and assistance from the Business Incubator Center in Grand Junction, more entrepreneurs are moving forward with their ventures. Greater business success leads to even greater philanthropy.

There are indications 2017 will be a year to remember.