Will you enhance your team’s capabilities in 2017?

Individual capability expands, contracts or remains static depending on whether or not it receives the stimulation needed to grow and develop. “I’m in a rut” is a phrase born of languishing potential. Owners, team members and companies get in ruts, too, and this must be overcome if they’re to expand their capabilities.

The way out of a stagnant state is through ongoing learning opportunities designed to expand the skills and abilities of the team and professional development that challenges and stretches the capabilities of your team members.

To clearly illustrate this, consider any successful sports team. Training and practice are the norm, not the exception. Teams that reach the greatest levels of success have the best coaches and trainers. The work they do with the teams is consistent, ongoing and high quality. In their pursuit of excellence, everything they do is designed and executed with the sole intention of bringing out the very best in each player as an individual and the team as a whole. Wouldn’t it make sense to run your business the same way?

Trainings constitute a critical component in consistently providing opportunities for team members to learn, grow and develop their abilities. Unfortunately, trainings are often sporadic, inconsistent and lack vital follow-up and follow-through. For any training program to be effective, it must be conducted regularly, delivered by a competent professional who engages participants who have a willingness to learn and then reinforced in day-to-day operations.

People come alive with excitement, motivation, clarity and direction when working with a dynamic trainer and coach who connects with them. Those who desire to learn and grow stand out: They listen intently, ask questions and reach for even more with open eyes and receptive minds. Most people have a desire to learn. When given the opportunity and their learning is supported in an ongoing and consistent way, they become more knowledgeable and skilled.

Quality trainings also help identify team members who aren’t motivated, don’t want to learn and grow and constitute obstacles to the success the rest of the team works to achieve. Once these people are identified, further work can be done with them on a one-on-one level to help them become assets. If it’s determined this isn’t going to happen, letting these individuals go positions your company to hire up and bring on potential top performers who’ll become valuable additions to the team.

While providing trainings that solely enhance the technical skills of your team are better than nothing, it’s the trainings that teach your people how to manage their minds as well that are far more effective and long-lived. If you truly desire to grow and stretch the capabilities of yourself and your team, trainings must be engaging, challenging and empowering to the very thought processes of those in attendance.

People are at the very core of every successful company, and it’s the strength of their mindsets that allows them to operate at their highest levels on a consistent basis.

One of the best ways to assist yourself and your team members is through targeted trainings to overcome gaps in skills, behaviors, motivation, business acumen and attitudes. The use of unbiased and statistically accurate assessments is extremely effective in identifying specific gaps in individuals and teams. With this vital information, a professional development expert can target areas that hamper top performance and are in most need of development.

Targeted, effective trainings infuse your company with new information, tools, strategies and energy. When talented and motivated individuals are stimulated through trainings and their growth and development are supported along the way through coaching and professional development initiatives, they rise to new heights in their capabilities and performance. When this is coupled with a sustained internal effort, the return on your investment is be huge.

The ultimate success of any team depends on this highly effective approach of training, coaching and targeted professional development. When you research the greatest companies, you find a solid business model that includes consistent, ongoing and effective training as a key component in their exceptional success.

As you work to expand your team’s and, therefore, your company’s capabilities in 2017, ensure a greater return on investment by making high-quality trainings, coaching and professional development a consistent and ongoing part of your business culture. This will result in more effective team members, improved customer satisfaction, growth, reduced turnover and increased revenue.