Applications due Sept. 8 for mineral leasing district grants

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 8 for the latest round of grants from the Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District.

The district distributes federal mineral leasing funds to local public entities to support infrastructure, construction and public service projects that address the effects of energy development. Grants are available under a traditional program to support large-scale public works and capital projects. The mini grant program awards up to $50,000 for smaller projects.

About $350,000 is available for the fall 2017 grant cycle, although that amount could change under a new state law that allows federal mineral lease districts to invest money to create larger grant funds.

The competitive evaluation process for grants includes such criteria as the ability to address the effects of energy extraction, long-term value and sustainability.

Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 8. A public workshop for grant presentations is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 13 in the community room of the Home Loan State Bank at 205 N. Fourth St. in Grand Junction. Awards will be announced Oct. 11.

Grant applications and additional information is available from the district Web site at www.mesaFML.org.