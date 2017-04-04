Club 20 speakers to address a variety of issues

State and federal officials are expected to address a variety of issues during presentations planned for the Club 20 Spring Conference in Grand Junction.

The day long conference is set for April 8 at Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St. An awards and recognition banquet also is planned for April 7 at the center. The events are open to the public. To register or obtain more information, call 242-3264 or visit www.club20.org.

“Now, more than ever before, it is imperative to engage with our elected officials so we have a voice in shaping the landscape of the Western Slope, both literally and figuratively,” said Christian Reece, executive director of Club 20. “The issues we are facing as a region, a state and a nation have far-reaching implications, and it is vital that Western Slope leaders be strong advocates on behalf of the needs of Western Slope communities.”

The conference is scheduled to begin with presentations by U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican who represents the 3rd District in Colorado, and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado.

Brian Lewandowski, associate director of the business research division of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, will discuss a rural economic resiliency study and emerging indicators.

Noel Ginsburg, founder of the CareerWise Colorado youth apprenticeship program, will discuss workforce development and also moderate a panel discussion about career and technical education.

Afternoon presentations will address such topics as bringing outdoor recreation manufacturing to Western Colorado, issues related to hemp cultivation and the growing aeronautics industry in the state.