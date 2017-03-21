Freddy’s opens first of two Grand Junction locations

A fast-food franchise known for its frozen custards, steakburgers and shoestring fries has opened the first of two locations in Grand Junction.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has opened in a newly constructed building at 739 Horizon Drive.

A second location under construction at 2489 U.S. Highway 6 & 50 is expected to open in April.

David Giesen, owner of the franchise, said Horizon Drive offers a good location with its proximity to Interstate Highway 70, hotels and Grand Junction Regional Airport. “We hope to be a staple for area residents, guests of nearby hotels and those traveling to and from Grand Junction Regional Airport.”

The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant seats 84 guests and offers additional seating on a patio. Drive-through service also is available. Freddy’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“First-time guests often ask, ‘What makes a Freddy’s steakburger special?’” Giesen said. “Every burger is cooked to order. We start with premium lean ground beef, sprinkle on our famous seasoning, press the patty thin and sear on a flat-top grill until the edges are deliciously crispy. We regularly recommend the Original Double, which comes standard with two patties, two slices of cheese, mustard, onion slices and pickle planks.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita. Today, a total of 248 Freddy’s restaurants operate in 30 states

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has been named to the Entrepreneurs magazine Franchise 500 and Inc. magazine list of fastest-growing private companies five times and included among the top 10 on the Franchise Times magazine Fast & Serious list for the last four years. Freddy’s also has made Consumer Reports lists for best burgers and cleanest fast-food restaurants.

For more information about Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, log on to www.freddysusa.com.