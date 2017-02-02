Gondola refurbishing company relocating to Grand Junction

A company that refurbishes gondolas for ski resorts and adventure parks plans to move its operations to Grand Junction following the approval of an incentive package by the Grand Junction City Council.

Sunshine Polishing Technology expects to relocate its United States operations and seven employees from Gypsum. The company also plans to hire four to eight additional employees this summer as well as construct a new building.

The council voted to sell 2 acres in of the former Jarvis property along the Colorado River to the company at a reduced price of $20,000 as well as offer a four-year property tax rebate and enterprise zone tax rebates worth a total of more than $60,000.

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership expects to help Sunshine Polishing Technology receive additional tax incentives through the Rural Jump-Start Program.

Grand Junction beat out Montrose County and the Vail Valley in what was described as a fierce competition to win the relocation bid.

“We are thrilled to move our U.S. business to Grand Junction,” said Dominique Bastien, founder and president of Sunshine Polishing Technology. “The location provides us with incredible access to current and prospective clients. And our employees are looking forward to playing in your back yard. We can’t thank GJEP and the city enough for their support in this process.”

Grand Junction Mayor Phyllis Norris said the incentive package offered Sunshine Polishing Technology represents the kind of tools that are available to stimulate economic development. “Sunshine Polishing will be a great addition to our community and will add to the growing excitement about the area along the riverfront.”

GJEP estimated the addition of up to 15 jobs paying an average annual salary of $57,269 will have an economic effect of more than $4 million. The construction of a building expected to cost $625,000 will add another $1 million in economic effects.

“We are grateful to city council for approving our proposal,” said Kristi Pollard, executive director of GJEP. “Sunshine Polishing Technology is exactly the type of innovative business that we are aiming to recruit to Grand Junction. It will add high-paying jobs in the technology sector, a priority area for us as we work to establish a tech hub in Colorado’s Grand Valley. The company also caters to the outdoor recreation industry, which continues to be a key industry as we diversify the local economy.”

Established in 1998 in Canada, Sunshine Polishing Technology applies its plastic reconditioning methods to restore gondola cabins to “as new” condition. The company also offers complete restoration services — disassembling, sandblasting, refurbishing, painting and reassembling gondolas and ski lifts. The company has worked on projects for the Keystone, Telluride and Vail ski resorts as well as the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The company relocated from Canada to Colorado in 2014 and also operates offices in Austria.