Real estate firm honors best-selling agent

Cynthia Castaneda was honored as the top performing agent for November at Weichert, Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Castaneda posted the most closed transactions and most new listings for the month. She’s worked as a real estate agent for nine years.

Weichert, Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 745 Rood Ave. For additional information about listings and rentals as well as training opportunities for new agents, call 245-7777 or visit the website located at www.heidenhomes.com.