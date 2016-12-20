Real estate firm honors best-selling agent

Article date: Dec 20 2016
Cynthia Castaneda

Cynthia Castaneda

Cynthia Castaneda was honored as the top performing agent for November at Weichert, Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Castaneda posted the most closed transactions and most new listings for the month. She’s worked as a real estate agent for nine years.

Weichert, Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 745 Rood Ave. For additional information about listings and rentals as well as training opportunities for new agents, call 245-7777 or visit the website located at www.heidenhomes.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Real estate firm honors best-selling agent
  2. Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
  3. Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
  4. Real estate business honors best-selling agents
  5. Business honors best-selling agents
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Real estate firm honors best-selling agent
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21220

Posted by on Dec 20 2016. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in