United Way names new board president and member

Greg Coren has become president of the board of directors of United Way of Mesa County. Jodi Romero has joined the board.

“Our diverse and talented board of directors is so committed to United Way and its mission. We’re excited to continue working towards building a better community,” said Julie Hinkson, executive director of United Way of Mesa County.

Coren works as senior manager of Rocky Mountain Health Plans. He succeeds Matthew Breman, who will remain on the United Way board as immediate past president and vice president of marketing.

Romero works as finance director for the City of Grand Junction.

With donations from workplace campaigns, individual contributions and corporate gifts, United Way of Mesa County has invested more than $20 million to improve the health, education and self-reliance of the community. For more information, visit www.unitedwaymesacounty.org.